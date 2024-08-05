Iran’s industrial power plants to start operations by March 2026

(MENAFN) Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, the head of Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir), announced that a significant portion of the power plants currently under construction by the industrial sector is expected to become operational by the end of the next Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2026. Mashhadi stated that these new facilities will largely contribute to meeting the electricity needs of energy-intensive industries.



He highlighted that major industries are mandated to develop power plants with a total capacity of 10,000 megawatts. To date, 1,800 megawatts of this capacity have been completed. This initiative, first introduced by the Iranian Energy Ministry in 2021, aims to address electricity demand during peak periods by requiring industries to build these power plants. In November 2021, Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian reported that the construction of these power plants had begun, with penalties imposed on industries that fail to meet the construction deadlines as per their contracts.



Since then, additional sectors have joined the program, increasing the total projected capacity to over 17,000 megawatts. According to the latest figures from the Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), Iran’s total power generation capacity has reached 92,055 megawatts. The IGMC's data for the 10th Iranian calendar month, which ended on January 20, shows a 1.4 percent increase in the country’s power generation capacity compared to the previous year.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108518012