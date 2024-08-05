Italy secures 3-0 win against Türkiye in women's volleyball at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) Italy triumphed over Türkiye with a decisive 3-0 victory in a women's volleyball Pool C match on Sunday, securing their position as group winners for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Under the guidance of coach Julio Velasco, Italy dominated the match with set scores of 25-14, 25-16, and 25-21 at South Paris Arena 1. Italian star Paola Egonu led the team with an impressive 20 points, proving to be the key player in their victory.



On the opposing side, Melissa Vargas was Türkiye's top scorer, contributing 13 points. Italy's flawless performance throughout the group stage saw them winning all three of their matches, while Türkiye ended with a 2-1 win/loss record, securing second place. Both teams have successfully advanced to the quarterfinals.



In another notable match, Team USA defeated France in Pool A with straight-set victories of 29-27, 29-27, and 25-20, ensuring their place in the quarterfinals. Conversely, France, having lost all three matches in their pool, was eliminated from the competition.



The women's volleyball quarterfinals are set to begin on Tuesday. The matchups will see Brazil facing the Dominican Republic, Team USA going up against Poland, China competing with Türkiye, and Italy taking on Serbia. The Paris 2024 Games are scheduled to conclude on August 11.

