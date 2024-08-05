Russian envoy claims Moscow intends on boosting defense relations with troubled African country

(MENAFN) Russia is set to deepen its security partnership with the Central African Republic (CAR) after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) lifted a decade-long arms embargo on the war-torn nation. The decision, reported by RIA Novosti on Wednesday, marks a significant shift in international policy towards CAR and aligns with Moscow's ongoing support for the country.



Ambassador Alexander Bikantov, Russia's envoy to Bangui, welcomed the UNSC's move as a major development for the Central African nation. The arms embargo had been in place since 2013, following a violent conflict triggered by the overthrow of then-President Francois Bozize by Seleka rebels, a predominantly Muslim group. The coup led to severe reprisals from Christian militia groups, plunging CAR into a protracted civil war that has caused widespread displacement and suffering.



On Tuesday, the UNSC's 15-member council unanimously decided to lift the embargo on CAR's armed forces while extending sanctions against armed groups operating in the region until the end of July 2025. This decision marks a new phase in CAR’s recovery and security efforts.



Ambassador Bikantov expressed that the removal of the arms embargo is a significant positive step for the Central African people and will enhance the nation's security and sovereignty. He emphasized Russia's ongoing commitment to being CAR's principal military and technical partner. Moscow's support has included a military agreement signed in 2018, which authorized Russian military instructors to train CAR’s armed forces.



Bikantov highlighted that Russia anticipates continued fruitful cooperation in defense matters, reinforcing the bilateral relationship between Moscow and Bangui. This collaboration is expected to aid CAR in addressing rebel uprisings and stabilizing the country, which has faced severe challenges due to ongoing conflict and instability.



As the Central African Republic navigates its post-embargo era, the enhanced defense support from Russia is poised to play a crucial role in its efforts to restore stability and strengthen national security.

MENAFN05082024000045015687ID1108517931