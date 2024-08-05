Zhumadian By Guo Xiangyu Wins Gold In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zhumadian

Guo Xiangyu's Exceptional Hotel Design, Zhumadian, Receives Top Honor in International Interior Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Guo Xiangyu 's work, "Zhumadian," as a winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Guo Xiangyu's hotel design, positioning it as a notable contribution to the interior design industry.Zhumadian's Gold A' Design Award signifies its relevance and value to the interior design community and its stakeholders. The design's unique blend of traditional and contemporary elements, along with its incorporation of Oriental aesthetics, aligns with current trends and pushes the boundaries of interior design practices. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of Zhumadian's design for users, the industry, and the wider community, emphasizing its utility and innovative approach.Guo Xiangyu's award-winning design stands out for its distinctive features and meticulous attention to detail. The lobby embodies the essence of traditional architecture, combining a rational spatial perception with a restrained aesthetic. The restaurant's ink landscape theme, the display area's natural and minimalist style, and the pool's harmonious integration of natural stone and clear water all contribute to a cohesive and immersive experience. Zhumadian's design showcases a masterful balance of functionality and aesthetics, setting a new standard for hotel interior design.The Gold A' Design Award for Zhumadian serves as an inspiration for Guo Xiangyu and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition validates their approach and encourages further exploration and innovation in their future projects. By setting a new benchmark for excellence, Zhumadian's success motivates the team to maintain their commitment to creating exceptional, user-centric designs that positively impact the industry and society as a whole.Team MembersZhumadian was designed under the creative direction of Guo Xiangyu, the founder and CEO of Puyu Architectural Decoration Design. As the chief designer, Guo Xiangyu's expertise in architectural design, planning, and interior design was instrumental in shaping the award-winning hotel's unique aesthetic and functionality.Interested parties may learn more at:About Guo XiangyuGuo Xiangyu, from China, is a multifaceted designer with expertise in architecture, planning, and interior design. As a member of the China Building Decoration Association and a certified SketchUp instructor, Guo Xiangyu brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to each project. In addition to serving as the Creative Director at Yu·Architectural Decoration Design Studio, Guo Xiangyu is also the founder and CEO of Puyu Architectural Decoration Design.About Puyu Architectural Decoration DesignFounded by Guo Xiangyu, Puyu Architectural Decoration Design is a leading design studio that specializes in creating innovative and functional spaces. With a team of skilled designers and a commitment to excellence, the studio has established itself as a prominent player in the interior design industry. Puyu Architectural Decoration Design's portfolio showcases a diverse range of projects that exemplify their dedication to crafting unique and impactful environments.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach, technical proficiency, and ability to surpass expectations in the fields of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and groundbreaking designs receive this distinguished honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting outstanding design across various industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. By showcasing and celebrating these pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

