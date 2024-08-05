Israeli Attacks In Gaza Result In 40 Deaths In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, August 5 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in Gaza reported that the Israeli Occupation
has carried out three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 40 deaths and 71 injuries.
In its daily statistical report on the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 304th day, the ministry noted that many victims
remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.
The ministry stated that since October 7, the death toll from the Israeli aggression has reached 39,623, with 91,469 injured.
MENAFN05082024000117011021ID1108517565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.