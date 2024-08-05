عربي


Israeli Attacks In Gaza Result In 40 Deaths In 24 Hours


8/5/2024 7:25:00 AM

Gaza, August 5 (Petra) - The Ministry of health in Gaza reported that the Israeli Occupation has carried out three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 40 deaths and 71 injuries.
In its daily statistical report on the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 304th day, the ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.
The ministry stated that since October 7, the death toll from the Israeli aggression has reached 39,623, with 91,469 injured.

Jordan News Agency

