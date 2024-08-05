Ezdan Holding Group Achieves Major Milestone In Comprehensive Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ezdan Holding Group announced the implementation of a qualitative leap in digital transformations aimed at enhancing operational and administrative efficiency across its various sectors.

This involves completely abandoning paper reliance and transitioning entirely to a digital system for management and operations, which has proven capable of saving over 70% of the time and effort required to complete routine operations. Commenting on this, Hani Dabash (pictured), Deputy Group CEO of Ezdan Holding Group, said,“We have transitioned to using internal systems that have significantly improved the efficiency and flow of information across different departments. This transformation has helped us save about 70% of the time compared to the traditional paper-based process. This step was not just a technical change but a fundamental transformation in how we manage our daily operations and increase our efficiency.”

Dabash added,“We aim to develop processes that target full automation to increase efficiency and save time in routine tasks. We are continuously looking for ways to improve our operations and provide better services to our clients. We are also currently studying the use of artificial intelligence in our various activities to achieve more development and efficiency, believing that these innovations are not just to improve current performance but are an investment in a more effective and productive future.”

Regarding the development of archiving processes, Hani said,“We are moving from old archiving methods to using modern software. This step is part of the Group's vision to adopt advanced technical solutions that contribute to improving information management and providing quick access to it. This transformation not only improves efficiency but also provides a safer and more convenient work environment.”

Dabash explained that“the e-operations processed through electronic systems during the first half of this year amount to 300,000 transactions, reflecting the significant and active work we do daily. This includes maintenance requests, contracts, purchase orders, internal documents, and other operations carried out by Ezdan Holding Group team, whether at the internal managerial level or externally concerning the Group's clients. We are continuously working to improve these operations to be smoother and more effective.”

On the environmental aspect and its importance, the Deputy CEO said that Ezdan Holding Group considers environmental sustainability and preservation standards in all its operational processes, which is evident through the green spaces and landscaping in residential compounds. This is one of the main factors that motivated us to adopt the digital transformation direction, aiming to preserve the environment from pollution through increasing paper waste, naturally falling within the social responsibility the Group adopts and considers one of its primary goals.

As part of Ezdan Holding Group's efforts to provide a developed and modern work environment for its employees, the Deputy CEO stated that the Ezdan ESS application has been activated with multiple features allowing employees to access various HR services through their mobile phones, contributing to creating an effective communication channel between the Group and its employees.

In conclusion, the Deputy CEO of the Group affirmed that Ezdan Holding Group continues its commitment to adopting modern technologies and developing its operations to ensure the best services and achieve the highest levels of efficiency. With these ambitious steps, the Group maintains its leadership in the real estate market and enhances its position as a pioneer in digital transformation.

It is worth mentioning that Ezdan Holding Group has a long history of success and achievements, offering integrated, advanced, and comprehensive services that meet the growing market needs, primarily developing and managing real estate, hotel projects, and malls. The Group continues its commitment to providing the highest levels of quality and innovation in all its projects and services, based on a strategic vision aimed at enhancing its position in the Qatari real estate market.