Another Sea Mine Washed Up On Coast Destroyed In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, sailors destroyed another sea mine that washed up on the coast.

This was reported in a telegram by the Ukrainian Navy, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, another dangerous find was discovered in the Odesa region - an anchor mine that was washed up on the coast. The forces and means of the Navy of the of Ukraine defused the munition by controlled detonation in compliance with all necessary security measures," the Navy said in a statement.

They also reminded that in case of detection of suspicious or explosive items, one should never approach, touch or try to move/dispose of them on their own. If such items are found, the relevant services should be notified.

As reported by Ukrinform , on 15 October 2023, a storm brought a sea mine into the coastal waters of Odesa region. Experts conducted a controlled detonation.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy