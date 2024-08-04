Minister Fidan Embarks On Visit To Egypt
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is on an official visit to
the Arab Republic of Egypt, Azernews reports.
Hakan Fidan visited the Egyptian port and the Rafah border
crossing point in connection with the humanitarian aid sent from
Turkey to Gaza.
Speaking to the press, the Turkish minister stressed the
importance of the immediate elimination of tension in the region
and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza
Strip.
It should be noted that bilateral political, economic, and
cultural relations and the latest events in the region will be
discussed during the visit, which will take place at the invitation
of Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Egyptians
Abroad, Bedr Abdulati. The ministers will also exchange views on
the issues of preparation for the first meeting of the High-Level
Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held during the
planned visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to Turkey,
and will evaluate the current situation regarding about 20
agreements that are expected to be signed at the meeting.
During the meeting, it is expected to discuss the possibilities
of long-term cooperation in the fields of energy, healthcare,
tourism, and defense industry, as well as the goal of increasing
the trade volume between the two countries, which is close to 10
billion dollars, to 15 billion dollars.
