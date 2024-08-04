Israeli Forces Bombed 172 Shelters Since War's Beginning

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, August 4 (Petra) -- The Israeli forces have bombed 172 shelters for tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, the office in Gaza reported.According to a statement, the media office said Sunday that Israeli forces bombed 152 inhabited by displaced people, including government and schools, noting that the number of Palestinians who the Israeli forces killed in schools had exceeded 1040.The office urged the international community, the United Nations and international organisations to pressure Israel to stop the "war of genocide" in Gaza.Separately, the Gaza Municipality warned of the worsening health and environmental conditions in the Gaza enclave due to piles of waste and the leakage of sewage into the streets.The municipality stated in a statement that the Israeli forces had destroyed about 126 vehicles and 60 wells and uprooted 60,000 trees in most areas of the city since the beginning of the war in October.