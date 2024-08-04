HPC Marks World Population Day In Southern Governorates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) - The Higher Population Council (HPC) recently held two workshops as part of the annual meeting of Share-Net Jordan members, as well as officials and partners in Jordan's southern governorates to mark World Population Day (WPD).According to the HPC statement Sunday, the two events were held over two days, as the first was organized at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University (AHU), while the second convened at Princess Basma Community Development Center in Aqaba, with participation of local health, community, educational and academic officials.During the meeting, the HPC Secretary-General, Dr. Issa Masarweh, highlighted Jordan's demographic situation since the beginning of the third millennium and the changes that have occurred in the past two decades.Masarweh said these changes are "important and comprehensive" issues due to their impact on all Jordan's sectors and population needs, which is "long-term" and extends over several decades.Meanwhile, Director of Share-Net Jordan Studies and Policies Unit, Ali Metliq, presented outcomes of the regional conference on the integration of sexual and reproductive health concepts into school curricula, which was previously held last April.Metliq added that conference saw the participation of educational officials from Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon and Jordan, and representatives of the relevant national authorities in Jordan.