Extortionists Send Coffins To Intimidate Residents In Peshawar

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Peshawar, criminals have adopted a new method to extort and intimidate citizens by sending coffins. After threatening letters and calls, extortionists have now escalated to sending coffins to demand money.



Recently, coffins were sent to the house of a society owner, prompting to file a case and take the rickshaws carrying the coffins into custody.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown individuals. According to the FIR, the criminals are demanding one crore rupees and have been making threatening calls to the complainant for the past month.



The complainant also reported that his office was fired upon a few days ago, for which a case has already been filed.

The complainant stated that the extortionists are posing as officers from a government agency, and he fears for his and his family's safety. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are continuing efforts to take further action.