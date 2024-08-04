عربي


Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule


8/4/2024 6:26:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The major highlights of football this Sunday, August 4th, are the Brasileirão Série A and Leagues Cup games.

Today's schedule also includes matches from the Belgian Championship , Scottish Championship, Copa Paulista, among others.

Check out the schedules and where to watch today's football matches live:
Belgian Championship


  • 8:30 AM - Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Standard Liège vs. Club Brugge - Disney+

Scottish Championship

  • 9:30 AM - Dundee United vs. Dundee - Disney+
  • 12:30 PM - Celtic vs. Kilmarnock - Disney+

Copa Paulista

  • 10:00 AM - Juventus vs. Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 10:30 AM - Francana vs. Comercial - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 3:00 PM - Suzano vs. São Caetano - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)


Campeonato Paulista Sub-20

  • 3:00 PM - Ferroviária Sub-20 vs. Palmeiras Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 3:00 PM - Inter de Limeira Sub-20 vs. Corinthians Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Argentine Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Unión Santa Fe vs. River Plate - ESPN and Disney+
  • 5:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Barracas Central - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Uruguayan Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Nacional vs. Peñarol - Disney+

Brasileirão Série A

  • 4:00 PM - Fluminense vs. Bahia - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Corinthians vs. Juventude - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs. Grêmio - Rede Furacão and CazéTV
  • 5:00 PM - Internacional vs. Palmeira - Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 4:00 PM - Ponte Preta vs. Avaí - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Novorizontino vs. Goiás - Sportv and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Operário-PR vs. CRB - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

Brasileirão Série C

  • 4:30 PM - Londrina vs. Floresta - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
  • 4:30 PM - Ypiranga vs. Ferroviária - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
  • 7:00 PM - CSA vs. Náutico - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+

Leagues Cup

  • 5:00 PM - Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna - Apple TV
  • 9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Atlético San Luis - Apple TV
  • 9:00 PM - Pachuca vs. Toronto - Apple TV
  • 9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul - Apple TV
  • 10:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Juárez - Apple TV
  • 11:30 PM - Seattle Sounders vs. Necaxa - Apple TV
  • 11:30 PM - Chivas Guadalajara vs. Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV

Where to watch the Fluminense game live

  • The Fluminense vs. Bahia game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4:00 PM.

What time is the Corinthians game?

  • The Corinthians vs. Juventude game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4:00 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Athletico-PR game?

  • The Athletico-PR vs. Grêmio game will be broadcast live on Rede Furacão and CazéTV at 4:00 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo:

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Sunday, the 4th.

SBT:

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Sunday, the 4th.

Record:

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Sunday, the 4th.

Band:

  • 4:00 PM - Ponte Preta vs. Avaí - Brasileirão Série B

Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv:

  • 6:30 PM - Novorizontino vs. Goiás - Brasileirão Série B

Premiere:

  • 4:00 PM - Fluminense vs. Bahia - Brasileirão Série A
  • 4:00 PM - Corinthians vs. Juventude - Brasileirão Série A
  • 5:00 PM - Internacional vs. Palmeiras - Brasileirão Série A
  • 6:30 PM - Novorizontino vs. Goiás - Brasileirão Série B
  • 6:30 PM - Operário-PR vs. CRB - Brasileirão Série B

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Apple TV:

  • 5:00 PM - Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna - Leagues Cup
  • 9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Atlético San Luis - Leagues Cup
  • 9:00 PM - Pachuca vs. Toronto - Leagues Cup
  • 9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul - Leagues Cup
  • 10:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Juárez - Leagues Cup
  • 11:30 PM - Seattle Sounders vs. Necaxa - Leagues Cup
  • 11:30 PM - Chivas Guadalajara vs. Los Angeles Galaxy - Leagues Cup

Futebol Paulista (YouTube):

  • 10:00 AM - Juventus vs. Oeste - Copa Paulista
  • 10:30 AM - Francana vs. Comercial - Copa Paulista
  • 3:00 PM - Suzano vs. São Caetano - Copa Paulista
  • 3:00 PM - Ferroviária Sub-20 vs. Palmeiras Sub-20 - Campeonato Paulista Sub-20
  • 3:00 PM - Inter de Limeira Sub-20 vs. Corinthians Sub-20 - Campeonato Paulista Sub-20

DAZN and Nosso Futebol+:

  • 4:30 PM - Londrina vs. Floresta - Brasileirão Série C
  • 4:30 PM - Ypiranga vs. Ferroviária - Brasileirão Série C
  • 7:00 PM - CSA vs. Náutico - Brasileirão Série C

The Rio Times

