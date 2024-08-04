Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The major highlights of this Sunday, August 4th, are the Brasileirão Série A and Leagues Cup games.



Today's schedule also includes matches from the Belgian Championship , Scottish Championship, Copa Paulista, among others.



Check out the schedules and where to watch today's football matches live:

Belgian Championship







8:30 AM - Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht - Disney+

1:30 PM - Standard Liège vs. Club Brugge - Disney+







9:30 AM - Dundee United vs. Dundee - Disney+

12:30 PM - Celtic vs. Kilmarnock - Disney+







10:00 AM - Juventus vs. Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)



10:30 AM - Francana vs. Comercial - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

3:00 PM - Suzano vs. São Caetano - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3:00 PM - Ferroviária Sub-20 vs. Palmeiras Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

3:00 PM - Inter de Limeira Sub-20 vs. Corinthians Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3:00 PM - Unión Santa Fe vs. River Plate - ESPN and Disney+

5:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Barracas Central - ESPN 4 and Disney+





3:00 PM - Nacional vs. Peñarol - Disney+







4:00 PM - Fluminense vs. Bahia - Premiere



4:00 PM - Corinthians vs. Juventude - Premiere



4:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs. Grêmio - Rede Furacão and CazéTV

5:00 PM - Internacional vs. Palmeira - Premiere







4:00 PM - Ponte Preta vs. Avaí - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere



6:30 PM - Novorizontino vs. Goiás - Sportv and Premiere

6:30 PM - Operário-PR vs. CRB - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere







4:30 PM - Londrina vs. Floresta - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+



4:30 PM - Ypiranga vs. Ferroviária - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+

7:00 PM - CSA vs. Náutico - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+







5:00 PM - Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna - Apple TV



9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Atlético San Luis - Apple TV



9:00 PM - Pachuca vs. Toronto - Apple TV



9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul - Apple TV



10:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Juárez - Apple TV



11:30 PM - Seattle Sounders vs. Necaxa - Apple TV

11:30 PM - Chivas Guadalajara vs. Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV





