Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The major highlights of football this Sunday, August 4th, are the Brasileirão Série A and Leagues Cup games.
Today's schedule also includes matches from the Belgian Championship , Scottish Championship, Copa Paulista, among others.
Check out the schedules and where to watch today's football matches live:
Belgian Championship
8:30 AM - Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht - Disney+
1:30 PM - Standard Liège vs. Club Brugge - Disney+
Scottish Championship
9:30 AM - Dundee United vs. Dundee - Disney+
12:30 PM - Celtic vs. Kilmarnock - Disney+
Copa Paulista
10:00 AM - Juventus vs. Oeste - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
10:30 AM - Francana vs. Comercial - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Suzano vs. São Caetano - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Campeonato Paulista Sub-20
3:00 PM - Ferroviária Sub-20 vs. Palmeiras Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Inter de Limeira Sub-20 vs. Corinthians Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Argentine Championship
3:00 PM - Unión Santa Fe vs. River Plate - ESPN and Disney+
5:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Barracas Central - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Uruguayan Championship
3:00 PM - Nacional vs. Peñarol - Disney+
Brasileirão Série A
4:00 PM - Fluminense vs. Bahia - Premiere
4:00 PM - Corinthians vs. Juventude - Premiere
4:00 PM - Athletico-PR vs. Grêmio - Rede Furacão and CazéTV
5:00 PM - Internacional vs. Palmeira - Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM - Ponte Preta vs. Avaí - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
6:30 PM - Novorizontino vs. Goiás - Sportv and Premiere
6:30 PM - Operário-PR vs. CRB - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
Brasileirão Série C
4:30 PM - Londrina vs. Floresta - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
4:30 PM - Ypiranga vs. Ferroviária - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
7:00 PM - CSA vs. Náutico - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
Leagues Cup
5:00 PM - Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna - Apple TV
9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Atlético San Luis - Apple TV
9:00 PM - Pachuca vs. Toronto - Apple TV
9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul - Apple TV
10:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Juárez - Apple TV
11:30 PM - Seattle Sounders vs. Necaxa - Apple TV
11:30 PM - Chivas Guadalajara vs. Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV
Where to watch the Fluminense game live
The Fluminense vs. Bahia game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4:00 PM.
What time is the Corinthians game?
The Corinthians vs. Juventude game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4:00 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Athletico-PR game?
The Athletico-PR vs. Grêmio game will be broadcast live on Rede Furacão and CazéTV at 4:00 PM.
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo:
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Sunday, the 4th.
SBT:
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Sunday, the 4th.
Record:
No games will be broadcast on Record this Sunday, the 4th.
Band:
4:00 PM - Ponte Preta vs. Avaí - Brasileirão Série B
Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv:
6:30 PM - Novorizontino vs. Goiás - Brasileirão Série B
Premiere:
4:00 PM - Fluminense vs. Bahia - Brasileirão Série A
4:00 PM - Corinthians vs. Juventude - Brasileirão Série A
5:00 PM - Internacional vs. Palmeiras - Brasileirão Série A
6:30 PM - Novorizontino vs. Goiás - Brasileirão Série B
6:30 PM - Operário-PR vs. CRB - Brasileirão Série B
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Apple TV:
5:00 PM - Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna - Leagues Cup
9:00 PM - Orlando City vs. Atlético San Luis - Leagues Cup
9:00 PM - Pachuca vs. Toronto - Leagues Cup
9:00 PM - Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul - Leagues Cup
10:00 PM - St. Louis vs. Juárez - Leagues Cup
11:30 PM - Seattle Sounders vs. Necaxa - Leagues Cup
11:30 PM - Chivas Guadalajara vs. Los Angeles Galaxy - Leagues Cup
Futebol Paulista (YouTube):
10:00 AM - Juventus vs. Oeste - Copa Paulista
10:30 AM - Francana vs. Comercial - Copa Paulista
3:00 PM - Suzano vs. São Caetano - Copa Paulista
3:00 PM - Ferroviária Sub-20 vs. Palmeiras Sub-20 - Campeonato Paulista Sub-20
3:00 PM - Inter de Limeira Sub-20 vs. Corinthians Sub-20 - Campeonato Paulista Sub-20
DAZN and Nosso Futebol+:
4:30 PM - Londrina vs. Floresta - Brasileirão Série C
4:30 PM - Ypiranga vs. Ferroviária - Brasileirão Série C
7:00 PM - CSA vs. Náutico - Brasileirão Série C
