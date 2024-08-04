Who Is Pau Victor? Barcelona's New Sensation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pau Victor has been the greatest revelation of FC Barcelona's tour of the United States this pre-season as the 22-year-old has scored three goals in the first two friendlies against the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, including a brace in the El Clasico on Saturday. The Spaniard, who was the 'Pichichi' (top goalscorer) of Atletic last year, is already touted to be the perfect backup for Robert Lewandowski.



Victor dropped a masterclass against Manchester City in the pre-season opener on Tuesday, opening the scoring mid-way through the first-half . The youngster timed his run to perfection down the middle to get on the end of a through ball before slotting home past an advancing Ederson. He also allowed Pau Torre to score the second goal for Barca with a beautiful dummy. Although the match ended 2-2 in regulation time, Blaugrana prevailed 4-1 on penalties and the youngster was named as the man of the match for his brilliant performance.



Four days later, the 22-year-old produced yet another sensational performance, this time against arch rivals Real Madrid. The Barcelona number 8 once against drew the first blood, heading home from Robert Lewandowski's assist in the 42nd-minute. Nine minutes into the second-half, the Spaniard completed his brace, sliding in to tap-in from right-back Alex Valle's perfect low cross. Apart from the goals, Pau was brilliant with his positioning and off-the-ball movements in the opposition box.

Signed from Girona for a transfer fee of EUR 2.7 million, the youngster has shown signs of being a future-replacement for 35-year-old Lewandowski. According to Mundo Deportivo, Pau's attitude in training and intelligence on the pitch have already made him a favourite in the dressing room, and he is seen as the top contender to be Lewandowski's backup in the 2024-25 season.

The 1.84m tall attacker is well built, strong in the air and has got a strong right-foot. His ability to find free-spaces in the attacking third has been impressive so far.

Victor will have another chance to impress in United States against AC Milan on Tuesday before returning to Spain, where the Blaugrana will host Monaco in their final friendly before traveling to Mestalla for their opening match of La Liga.





