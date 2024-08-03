Saudi Arabia Decries Terrorist Attack In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemned the attack that hit the Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu yesterday and left many casualties among civilians.

The Saudi Foreign reiterated, in a statement on Saturday, the Kingdom's rejection of all acts of and extremism.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands by the Somali people and wishes those wounded in the attack quick recovery, the statement noted.

Earlier today, the Somali said the attack on a hotel on the Liido beach in Mogadishu left 32 deaths and 63 injuries. (end)

