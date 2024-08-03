Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Public Beach In Mogadishu
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has strongly condemned and denounced the attack that targeted a beach in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and left dozens dead and wounded.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery
