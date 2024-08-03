JPC: E-Commerce Center To Start 'Trial' Operation Mid-August

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -Chairman of Jordan Post Company (JPC) Sami Daoud said the center, which was established in Amman's Muqabaleen neighborhood, is scheduled to start its "trial" operation on August 15.Daoud added that "actual" operations will embark on at the beginning of next September round the clock throughout the week to ensure the continued services and meet the market's growing needs.In remarks to "Petra," Daoud the center aims to make Jordan a regional center for activities in the Arab region.Daoud also indicated that the sources of e-commerce parcels are delivered to three customs centers countrywide, which created a disparity in customs procedures.In this context, he said these obstacles required establishment of a unified customs center for e-commerce, aimed to unify and control procedures in dealing with parcels sent to the Kingdom in relation to e-commerce items.Establishment of the center represents a "qualitative" shift in the e-commerce field due to its "positive" impact on the national economy, he pointed out.Daoud stated that the new facility provides required services in a single place, facilitates customs procedures for citizens, traders and companies, and organizes the process, based on the "latest" international specifications and "best" practices in this field.