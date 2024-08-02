Aragon Research Positions Rpost In The“Innovator” Section

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance. Innovator ECP Aragon Research



RPost, a leading enterprise content provider specializing in secure content management, collaboration, transaction management, and content automation, announced today that it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the“Innovator” section of“The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Enterprise Content Platforms, 2024.”



"We at RPost view content as the record plus transactional, evidentiary, or insightful information about the record, with remote controls to manage access and security built into the record itself so that content controls remain durable wherever the record may be. This, in our opinion, is the future of enterprise content: Active content," explains RPost CEO Zafar Khan. "We believe this holistic, security-centric, and AI-enabled approach is one of the reasons Aragon Research named RPost an Innovator in the 2024 Enterprise Content Platforms GlobeTM report." This report follows the recent recognition of RPost by Aragon Research as a Leader in their 2024 Digital Transaction Management Globe report, as well as an Innovator and Hot Vendor for DTM in 2023.



RPost offers five product platforms, each with AI-infused security, focusing on generating content records surrounded by evidentiary metadata related to transmission or interaction with the content throughout its lifecycle. These five RPost product platforms are: RMail® email and file share security, Registered EmailTM encryption, proof, and privacy compliance, RSign® eSignatures and digital transaction management, RFormsTM click-build eforms and workflows, and RDocsTM document controls and rights management.



A significant innovation by RPost is how it takes these content insights, maps them to a risk model, detects anomalous activity indicative of cybercriminal, human error, or internal leak threats, and automatically locks the exposed content to pre-empt sensitive information being leaked or a leak being a reportable breach. RPost calls this its AI Auto-LockTM intelligent technology. By incorporating AI intelligence into its products, RPost is transforming the way companies protect content and transactions.



Aragon Research states in its report, "Content security is becoming increasingly important, and more providers are adding more levels of security to their offerings. The reason for this is the growing security threats around specific documents and the need for better document-level security is here...there is a growing need for real-time threat intelligence as well."



When combined and AI-infused, these RPost products make the content active. For example, RMail can automatically generate a file share data room with deal documents automatically transformed into protected RDocs. This means that after the deal due diligence ends, pursuant to a non-disclosure understanding, the owner of the content in the deal room can, with one click, auto-kill all copies of the deal room documents that were downloaded and shared on various devices with different parties, even if these parties are external, like a remote-control document kill switch. If one of those parties has downloaded sensitive deal documents and their computer is compromised, the RPost-processed content is auto-locked using RPost security AI. The intelligence, security, controls, and insights are built into the document or transaction record itself.



About RPost®

We're the global leader in premium, feature-rich, and more affordable eSignature and cybersecurity services, and we've been continuously innovating for our customers worldwide since 2000. From within our three main platforms-RMail email security and compliance, RSign eSignatures, and RDocs document security and intelligence-we provide everything our customers need for email, document, and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration: track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We offer what no other company does-all in one.



Aragon Research“The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Enterprise Content Platforms, 2024” by Jim Lundy, July 31, 2024.



Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors or their products or services referenced in its research publications. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

