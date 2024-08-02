University Of Manchester Invites Applications For Msc Social Network Analysis

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) University of Manchester is inviting applications from Indian students for their MSc Social Analysis for the 2024 session.



The MSc in Social Network Analysis (SNA) at the University of Manchester offers a rigorous and comprehensive exploration of social network theories, methodologies, and applications within the realm of social sciences. This advanced program is designed to equip students with the essential tools and insights needed to navigate the intricate structures and dynamics of social networks in today\'s interconnected world.



Throughout the program, students will delve into the theoretical foundations of social network analysis, gaining a deep understanding of the underlying principles that govern social interactions. From foundational concepts to advanced methodologies, including research design, data collection techniques, and statistical modelling, students will develop the analytical skills necessary to unravel complex networks and extract meaningful insights.



Programme Delivery: The learning environment encompasses a blend of face-to-face lectures, interactive workshops, and hands-on applications of social network theories and methods. Students will engage with a diverse range of topics and real-world scenarios, fostering critical thinking and analytical skills essential for success in today\'s interconnected world.



Degree Awarded: Master of Science (MSc) degree in Social Network Analysis.



Duration: 1 year



Entry Requirements:

A bachelor\'s degree with honours (minimum 2:1 or international equivalent) in social sciences, mathematics, physics, computer sciences, or the overseas equivalent.

The entry requirements are intentionally kept open as SNA is an interdisciplinary approach that attracts scholars from both humanities and natural sciences.

IELTS Academic test score of 7 overall, including 7 in writing with no further component score below 6.5.

TOEFL IBT 100 with 25 in writing and no further score below 22 in each section. The TOEFL code for Manchester is 0757

Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and no further score below 70

Pre-Sessional English Courses: We will consider applicants who do not meet these scores, but you may be required to complete a pre-sessional English language course at the University of Manchester before the start of the course.

6-Week Pre-Sessional Course: IELTS 6.5 overall with 6.5 in writing and no more than one sub-skill of 6.0.

10-Week Pre-sessional Course: IELTS 6.0 overall with 6.0 or above in each sub-skill

Some English Language test results are only valid for two years. Your English Language test report must be valid on the start date of the course.



Tuition Fee:

For entry in the academic year beginning September 2024, the tuition fee is £24,500 per annum.



Scholarships:



There are several scholarships and bursaries available for international students, such as:



Several postgraduate-taught scholarships and awards to outstanding applicants, such as the Humanities Bicentenary Scholarship of £10,000 for 1 year of study.

The Manchester Alumni Scholarship Scheme offers a £3,000 fee reduction to Manchester alumni who achieved a first-class bachelor\'s degree within the last three years and are progressing to postgraduate study.

For more information, please check the Fees and Funding page.

Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships Plan (CSFP) General Scholarship



A number of Indian Government scholarships are also available to students from specific states/backgrounds, including:



Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence (Rajasthan)

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship (Maharashtra)

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship (Jharkhand)



About the University of Manchester:



The University of Manchester is recognised globally for its pioneering research, outstanding teaching and learning, and commitment to social responsibility. The Russell Group institution is ranked the 6th best university in the UK and 38th in the world (Academic Ranking of World Universities).



A truly international university, its community includes more than 44,000 students, 12,000 staff, and 550,000 alumni from 190 countries. Together, they are tackling the world's biggest challenges – the University's social and environmental impact is ranked in the top ten globally (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings).



The University is a powerhouse of research and discovery; 25 Nobel laureates are among its former staff and students; and it was ranked fifth for research power – the quality and scale of research and impact – in the UK government's Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021. The institution is the most popular in the UK for undergraduate applications (UCAS 2021 cycle), and it is the most targeted university by the UK's leading employers (The Graduate Market, 2022).

