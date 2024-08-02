Woman Killed In Enemy Attack On Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has shelled the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, killing one woman and injuring another.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit Kupiansk. Unfortunately, a civilian woman was killed. Another woman was and hospitalized," he wrote.

According to him, the enemy strike came near a residential building where the women stayed.

Details are being clarified.