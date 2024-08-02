Announcing The Inaugural Edition Of The Sceats Coal Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We are thrilled to announce the publication of the first edition of the Sceats Report.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The Sceats Coal Report provides professionally calculated Asia Pacific coal benchmarks, meticulously curated to exclude coal trade data from any platforms where beneficial owners hold a specific directional interest in coal prices. This ensures unbiased, accurate, and reliable insights.This report is delivered free of charge and free of any journalistic interpretation, allowing for a pure, data-driven perspective.The creation of this report has been a labour of dedication, taking years to come to fruition. We extend our deepest gratitude to our colleagues for their unwavering support and to our investors who believe not only in this project but in the principles of conducting business with integrity, honesty, and fairness.For more information on carry SCR coal price data (daily prices back to 2017) and to access the report, visit:

