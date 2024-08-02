Chennai Man's Trip Guide Goes Viral, As His Ladakh Tour Turns Into A Nightmare

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ladakh as a dream destination could possibly turn into a nightmare for tourists, after one traveller recently posted about the hidden dangers of the trip. A resident of Chennai, Kirubakaran Rajendran, recently posted snippets from his tour experience in Ladakh, that gained over six million views so far.

| ED conducts first ever raid in Union Territory of Ladakh in case

What was meant to be a relaxing holiday for Rajendran's family, had turned into a hazard, as the oxygen levels were low. Rajendran shared that they found it hard to breathe as soon as they landed in Leh airport , which is located more than 10,000 feet above sea level. Even simple activities proved to be an exhausting ordeal for them.

Rajendran posted a series of threads, enumerating a step by step guide for people who wish to visit Ladakh .

“Please note that oxygen availability goes down once you move to higher altitude regions,” posted Rajendran.“As the altitude increases, the atmospheric pressure drops and the number of oxygen molecules per breath is reduced. Compared to sea level, places like Leh/Ladakh have less oxygen in the air,”he added.

| PM Modi Conducts 'First Blast' Of Shinku La Tunnel In Ladakh

Rajendran specifically listed out places such as Nubra Valley, and Hanle, which have very less oxygen. Khardung La Pass, whihc is located at 18,000 feet, also has a similar condition.



"The oxygen at these places is so thin, which makes it very difficult to breathe, even cab drivers ask you not to stand outside at these peaks for more than 10 minutes,” said Rajendran.

'Not supposed to be this adventurous'

Although Rajendran said, he and his family gave themselves two days for acclimatising to the harsh conditions, they found it difficult to breathe and cope with the high altitude in Ladakh . Hence, they cancelled their bookings and took a flight back home.

“The vacation was supposed to be relaxing and enjoyable, but not this adventurous, putting the health at risk. Ladakh is so beautiful, no doubt about it, but it might not suit everyone,” he concluded.

| Monsoon in India: Part of Leh-Manali road closed due to cloudburst

Many users thanked the traveller for sharing his informative thread, while others took to X, to post advices, or share experiences from their travels.