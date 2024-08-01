عربي


J&K SED 'Centralizes' Transfer Powers, Disempowers Ceos & Zeos

8/1/2024 7:13:12 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The School Education Department Thursday 'centralised' transfer and deputation powers by 'disempowering' Chief Education officers (CEOs), Cluster heads and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) from the mastery.

Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar in an order said that the decision was taken following the partial modification in previous related orders.

“It is ordered that the powers of rationalization delegated to Principals, Cluster Heads is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect and henceforth shall be exercised by the Joint Directors, with the prior approval of respective directors,” the order reads.

Kumar further ordered that no rationalisation, internal arrangement, deployment or attachment of teaching and non-teaching staff shall be made by the Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Officers henceforth.

“Any deviation of this order reported, the erring officers shall be dealt strictly under law,” Kumar said.

Earlier, CEOs had powers to transfer and deploy the district cadre employees of the department.

Kashmir Observer

