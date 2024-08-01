Oman, Iran Fms Highlight Israeli 'Political Assassinations'
MUSCAT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Iran's acting top diplomat Ali Bagheri discussed on Thursday "terrorist operations and Political assassinations" committed by Israeli Occupation that violate efforts seeking a ceasefire, lull and peace.
Al-Busaidi and Bagheri shared, over the telephone, views and consultations on the latest developments in the region, and "dangerous" escalation caused by Israeli occupation and its continued aggression on unarmed Palestinian people, Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The two sides affirmed the importance for the international community to assume its role in taking all measures required to deter Israeli occupation brutal aggression, which violates all international laws and norms, it added, calling for holding perpetrators accountable.
On Wednesday, Iran declared that Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated at his residency in Tehran, following attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The assassination came after Israeli occupation carried out strikes on a suburb in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, killing and wounding several people. (end)
