(MENAFN- 3BL) The significant increase in plastic pollution is an environmental crisis of our time. In March 2022, 175 member states adopted a historic at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2), to develop an international, legally binding agreement on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment. As member states are negotiating the ins and outs of the forthcoming instrument, key players across the plastics value chain are, to varying degrees, preparing themselves for its implications. This report shares key insights and learnings from industry players across the plastics value chain, who have started to develop and implement circular solutions. It gathers case studies from across the globe which have been developed by organizations of various sizes. By analyzing existing solutions, this report aims to build confidence and provide relevant insights in the journey towards creating and adopting an effective and impactful global plastics treaty.

Circular Industry Solutions for a Global Plastics Treaty: Insight report

To view this article on kpmg and to download the report, please click here .