Distinguished Experts Join Verantos Inflammatory Bowel Disease Advisory Panel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High-validity RWE company welcomes Cheifetz and Melmed

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Verantos , the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale, today announced that Adam S. Cheifetz, M.D. of

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Gil Y. Melmed, M.D. of Cedars-Sinai Medicine, have joined its advisory panel for inflammatory bowel (IBD). As senior faculty and experts, they will provide expert input on observational research powered by Verantos' Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry .

"These global experts in inflammatory bowel disease will provide critical insights into the interplay between real-world data and clinical care," said Verantos CEO Dan Riskin. "We are proud to welcome Drs. Cheifetz and Melmed as we continue to enhance our industry-leading Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pragmatic Registry."

Dr. Cheifetz is Director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Medical Director of Infusion Services at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a practicing gastroenterologist. Cheifetz specializes in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, is involved in multiple IBD research projects, and has published over 250 articles and chapters on IBD. His current research includes therapeutic drug monitoring and optimizing the use of biologics through the proactive use of drug concentrations.

Dr. Melmed is Director of inflammatory bowel disease clinical research at the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Institute, Associate Division Director of the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and a practicing gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai. Melmed's research includes improving quality of care for patients with IBD and improving IBD clinical and surgical outcomes. He also oversees clinical trials of novel agents for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Verantos Pragmatic Registries are disease-specific registries generated from routinely collected, real-world data. Life sciences companies can subscribe to these rich and reliable data sets to enable high-validity real-world evidence.

About Drs. Cheifetz and Melmed

Dr. Adam Cheifetz is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is a well-recognized leader in the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other inflammatory bowel diseases. Dr. Cheifetz was the first to demonstrate that proactive monitoring of infliximab and adalimumab concentrations and dosing to a therapeutic window improves outcomes compared to standard care.

Dr. Gil Melmed is Professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai. He has authored or co-authored more than 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals and several book chapters and has lectured nationally and internationally on IBD-related topics. He is a current or past committee member of several professional organizations, including the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA), the American College of Gastroenterology, and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), where he serves as co-chair of the IBD Quality of Care committee. He has led or participated in developing quality indicators for IBD with the AGA, CCFA, the National Quality Forum, and the Canadian Crohn's and Colitis organizations.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale. By applying artificial intelligence to the complete patient record, Verantos enables life sciences organizations to generate high-validity evidence across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives.

Media Contact

Smriti Shakargaye for Verantos

[email protected]

SOURCE Verantos