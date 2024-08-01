Jordan Issues Tender To Import Barely Quantities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra) - of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a tender to purchase 100, 000 to 120,000 tonnes of barely.In its announcement on Thursday, the ministry called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is pm2:00 next Wednesday.To participate in the bid, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to date of opening tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.