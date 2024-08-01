REPORT SHARES GLOBAL TRENDS ON ABSENTEEISM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insurope's Global State of Workplace Absenteeism Report is designed to help employers better understand absenteeism, its cost to an organization, how it varies globally, and what can be done to prevent it.

HR Leaders Consistently Grapple with How to Manage Unplanned Absences – Report Delves Into the Trends and How to Navigate Them

- Morten Unneberg, CEO of InsuropeBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helping employees balance their mental and physical health has grown into one of the biggest challenges employers face today. For multinational companies with employees around the globe, this challenge is even greater. To attract and retain top talent and maximize productivity, employers must offer wellbeing solutions that enhance their employee benefit plans.These programs are designed to improve both physical and mental wellbeing, which can also help employers reduce overall absenteeism . This reduction not only benefits employees who are unwell but also alleviates significant strain on the organization as a whole.Insurope is pleased to announce the Insurope Global State of Workplace Absenteeism Report. This report is designed to help employers better understand absenteeism, its cost to an organization, how it varies globally, and what can be done to prevent it. We examine the latest global trends in absenteeism and provide practical insights that employers can draw upon while managing their global workforces."Recognizing that employees have personal lives is crucial for HR professionals. While offering flexible schedules and time off is important for team members' mental and physical wellbeing, excessive unplanned absences can significantly impact the company's productivity and team morale," said Morten Unneberg, CEO of Insurope.“As THE premier multinational pooling network for employee benefits, we want to provide information and insights that will help multinational companies navigate the shifting employee benefits landscape and better support their employees.”Key Highlights from the Report include:.Cost of Absenteeism : Discover the staggering financial implications of absenteeism on organizations worldwide..Root Causes: Explore the diverse factors contributing to employee absences, from health issues to workplace stress..Global Trends: Understand how sick leave policies and absenteeism rates vary across different regions, with a focus on Europe, the Americas, and Asia..Rising Disability Claims: Learn about the post-pandemic surge in disability claims and its connection to mental health..Risk Management Solutions: Gain insights into the benefits of multinational pooling and other risk management strategies..Wellbeing Initiatives: Discover effective programs and policies that promote employee health and reduce absenteeism.Download the full report today here:

