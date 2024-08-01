J&K Police Attach Commercial Complex Linked To Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 1 (IANS) In a crackdown against drug trafficking, the J&K on Thursday attached a building complex in Anantnag district.

Police said that the building, a commercial complex valued at over Rs 2 crore, was in the name of the late Abdul Rashid Dar of Tulkhan Bijbehara.

“The property was identified as being acquired through the illicit drug trade, specifically the trafficking of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances. The attached properties include a commercial building constructed at a prime location on NHW 44 at Semthan Bijbehara, covering an area of five Kanals and 12 Marlas. The individual was involved in Case FIR No 210/2020 under Section 8/15-29 of the Prevention of illegal trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, registered at Bijbehara Police Station," said an official.

“In September 2020, an underground room in the compound of the deceased Abdul Rashid Dar was discovered containing a substantial quantity of contraband substances, presumably poppy straw (Fukki) packed in gunny bags and plastic barrels. The investigation revealed that the deceased had acquired this contraband substance from illegal sources and stored it for further illicit sale to the local youth, thereby promoting drug addiction and their illegal trade," the official added

“A total of 126 gunny bags weighing 2,600 kgs and 60 plastic barrels (1,395 kgs) of the contraband substance were recovered from the spot. Anantnag Police have taken firm action against drug peddling by attaching the commercial complex constructed with illegally acquired money. This action sends a strong message to those involved in drug trafficking that illegal activities will not be tolerated,” the police statement said.

J&K Police have aggressively been acting against terrorists, their sympathisers, over-ground workers (OGWs) and those trading in drugs and contraband substances.

Most of the time, police have discovered a direct link between the drug trade and terror financing.