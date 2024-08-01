Jordan Condoles India Over Wayanad Landslides Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) - of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has extended heartfelt condolences to the and people of India following landslides in the southern state of Wayanad on Tuesday, which resulted in numerous casualties, injuries, and missing persons.In a statement Wednesday, the ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed Jordan's deep sympathy for India during this tragic time, offering sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the a speedy recovery and the safe return of the missing.