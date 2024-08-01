Kuwait Strongly Denounces Attack On Iran, Haniya Assassination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs, in strong terms on Wednesday, expressed condemnation of the State of Kuwait of the attack that targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran, assassinating the head of Hamas movement politburo Ismail Haniya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed deep concern at the criminal and irresponsible act by the Israeli entity, affirming that such hostile action is a dangerous development and flagrant breach of the international laws and norms, namely respect of independent states' sovereignty.

The ministry noted the State of Kuwait's call upon the United Nations and other entities of the international community to take an immediate and firm stance to avert military escalation that will embroil the region and the world in the mayhem of chaos, and violence, and undermine the peace prospects.

It renewed the call on the Israeli occupation government to stop the attacks and the genocides on the Palestinian people.

The ministry offered condolences, on behalf of the State of Kuwait, to the Palestinian people and leadership.