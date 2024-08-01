Indian Athletes Continue To Shine At 2024 Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) PARIS – Several Indian Olympians from various sports are putting up excellent displays at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Here's the latest from the Wednesday's rounds of the Summer Games from the French capital:

Boxing: Confident Lovlina Advances To Quarters; One Win Away From Second Olympic Medal

Tokyo bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) began her quest for a second successive Games medal confidently as she out-punched Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in her opening bout here on Wednesday.

Borgohain prevailed 5-0 in the contest and she is now just one win away from adding to her Tokyo bronze, which was claimed in the 69kg category, and achieve a feat that is unprecedented in Indian boxing.

But her path is not an easy one as she will take on top-seeded Chinese Li Qian in the last-eight stage on August 4. A win in this bout would ensure at least a bronze medal for her.

Women's Individual Archery: Deepika Kumari Secures Round of 16 Spot

After an abysmal start to the Paris Olympics campaign from the Indian Archery contingent, Deepika Kumari finally showed some fight and promise by securing her place in the the Round of 16 of Women's Individual Archery on Wednesday.

Deepika started off her day sealing a thrilling 6-5 win against Estonia's Reena Parnat and then put away Netherlands' Quinty Roeffen in the Round of 16 with ease in a 6-2 win.

Badminton: PV Sindhu Storms Into Women's Single Pre-Quarters

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu on Wednesday cruised into women's single badminton pre-quarterfinals in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The ace Indian shuttler defeated Estonian opponent Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in her second and last Group M match to qualify for the Round of 16.

Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group. The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16.

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition.

Lakshya Sen Enters Men's Single Badminton Pre-Quarters

Lakshya Sen on Wednesday stormed into the men's badminton singles Round of 16 in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The encounter against Indonesia's Jonathan Christie was considered the most crucial one for Sen but the latter thumped the third-seeded shuttler 21-18, 21-12 to storm into the next round.

The All England defending champions took off with a healthy lead but Sen fought back and had a narrow 11-10 lead going into the break in the first game. The Indian shuttler continued his momentum to register a 21-18 win.