Microscopic Ring Revealed: Smaller Than A Strand Of Hair

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sci-fi-themed accessory brand "EPOCH-X " revealed its new microscopic ring, measuring approximately 25x25x5 micrometers. This makes it about 38,000 times smaller than the $67,350 microscopic handbag sold by MSCHF last year.To emphasize its minuscule and charming size, this new creation, visible only under a microscope and smaller than a strand of hair, is showcased next to a cat. The microscopic ring draws inspiration from classic science fiction films like 'Fantastic Voyage' (1966). With this latest piece, EPOCH-X aims to pay tribute to the 58-year-old film, which features a group of scientists who are miniaturized and injected into a human body.In a media statement, Jackson Park from EPOCH-X shared, "All our ideas are built on the legacy of science fiction works. We dedicate ourselves to the pioneers who contributed to the genre. With our microscopic ring, the miniaturization technology imagined in 'Ant-Man' and 'Fantastic Voyage' (1966) has become a reality. It is even smaller than a tiny, cute cat. When paired with a cat, the cuteness increases exponentially."Interestingly, EPOCH-X does not intend to sell or use its tiny ring for practical purposes. Instead, the company plans to give it away to science fiction fans who complete a brief online quiz . During this exclusive giveaway event, which runs through August 16, fans have the opportunity to acquire this new creation.

