Poll shows Harris narrowly leading Republican rival Trump

(MENAFN) A recent "Reuters/Ipsos" poll has shown Kamala Harris, the contender for the United States presidency, narrowly leading rival Donald Trump. The poll, conducted over three days ending Sunday, reports that Harris is supported by 43 percent of registered voters, a slim lead over Trump, who has 42 percent.



This latest survey indicates a slight shift from the previous week, where Harris held a marginally larger lead of 44 percent compared to Trump’s 42 percent. With the presidential election still five months away, these early indicators reveal evolving dynamics in the race, driven by recent political events.



Harris's position as the Democratic nominee has notably strengthened in recent days. This boost follows President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race amid mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party. Biden's exit has resulted in a significant influx of donations and support for Harris, bolstering her campaign’s momentum.



The poll underscores a contrast in voter priorities: while Trump garners more favor for his economic policies, immigration stance, and approach to crime, Harris is seen as having a more compelling healthcare plan. This reflects the varied concerns of voters and the challenges each candidate faces in addressing these issues effectively.



The survey, which included 1,025 American adults with 876 identified as registered voters, was conducted online from July 26 to July 28. The results come at a time when Trump had previously enjoyed a substantial lead over Biden earlier in the month. However, Biden’s withdrawal and subsequent endorsement of Harris have led to a notable shift in voter support. Additionally, the poll indicates growing support for Harris among Black, Latino, and younger voters, particularly following her recent debate performance against Trump.



As the election date approaches, these evolving dynamics and shifting voter preferences are critical. The close contest between Harris and Trump highlights the competitive nature of the race and emphasizes the importance of upcoming debates, campaign strategies, and voter engagement in shaping the outcome of the November election.

MENAFN31072024000045015687ID1108502505