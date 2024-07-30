Wayanad Landslides Leave Trail Of Destruction, Over 120 Killed, Hundreds Trapped: 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Over a hundred people have died and many more have been in massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in Wayanad. This disaster, that hit picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha and being termed as one of the worst in Kerala's history, has left a trail of destruction, sparking fears of mounting fatalities. At least 800 persons are reportedly trapped and the rescue teams were racing against time to find and save survivors.

Fire Officer Rakesh of Chooralmala area said,“The landslide occurred very early in the morning today. Many houses have been washed away and 800 people are trapped...We made a temporary bridge and evacuated 700 people.” The fire officer said the teams plan to stop the rescue and begin again tomorrow.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at the disaster sites as people frantically searched for their loved ones among the dead.

A framed photograph lies partially covered in mud at a damaged house after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala

WAYANAD LANDSLIDE: ALL WE KNOW SO FAR IN 10 POINTSThe first landslide occurred at 2 am, followed by another landslide at 4:30 am.Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas have been cut off following the landslides. The Chooralmala-Mundakkai road has been destroyed.Army, Navy and NDRF personnel are collectively looking for survivors. The search and rescue operations, that started early morning, have been stopped for today.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has mentioned in a press conference that Vellarimala GHSS school has been completely buried under the earth. Iruvazhinjipuzha river has split into two following the landslides.Pinarayi Vijayan said,"Children who went to sleep last night, including infants, are among those who lost their lives in this disaster and are now buried under the earth. The floodwaters swept away many people ."To reinforce the rescue efforts, additional columns comprising 200 soldiers, medical teams and equipment from the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre in Kannur and the Territorial Army from Kozhikode have also been pressed into service.A 43-member team from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS has been deployed to aid in the efforts.Pinarayi Vijayan also convened a high-level meeting to coordinate rescue operations in Wayanad and discuss further steps in the wake of the massive landslides in the hilly district that claimed the lives of at least 123 people and injured over 128.Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. He also spoke with Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all help.Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi , who were scheduled to visit tragedy-hit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, have postponed their plan due to incessant rains.