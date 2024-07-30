Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) EM Technology Highly Competitive In Expanding Field Of Court-Administered Offender Monitoring

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Cost-effective and recidivism-reducing alternatives to incarceration continue to occupy a priority for criminal justice systems worldwide as societies grapple with balancing concerns ranging from minimizing threats to sustaining positive work and family environments

During the past four decades, electronic monitoring has emerged as a way to help individuals continue functioning positively within their communities after they have been convicted of criminal behavior

Israel-based SuperCom Ltd. is positioning itself to be competitive in a field of related government-ordered service contracts, developing a suite of secure identification and digital monitoring products as an end-to-end solution for electronic monitoring programs The company is gaining prominence and has announced over $11 million in European government contract orders since April

The use of electronic monitoring (“EM”) to track the whereabouts of domestic violence or other offenders has risen steadily over the last 40-plus years since the state of Florida's Department of Corrections became the first criminal justice administration to experiment with EM and then adopt it as a way to reduce prison overcrowding and related costs ( ).

The prevalence of domestic violence worldwide and growing efforts to address it have been a significant driver of such attempts to reform incarceration programs while establishing safety measures for the public if an offender is not...

