Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch the Digital Rupee (eRupee) as a new payment method for its INR users. This innovative wallet-based mobile payment solution is now live, offering a secure and convenient way for users to transact on the platform.

Bybit Introduces Digital Rupee (eRupee) as the New and Secure INR Payment Method

In response to feedback from Bybit's INR merchants, the introduction of Digital eRupee aims to address their concerns regarding the security of traditional banking transactions. By accepting payments through eRupee, merchants can mitigate the risk of their bank accounts being targeted by cybercriminals, ensuring a more robust financial ecosystem for all parties involved.

"We are excited to unveil Digital Rupee (eRupee) as a cutting-edge payment option for our valued users," said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit. "By incorporating the eRupee payment, Bybit aims to elevate the payment experience for INR users, fostering trust and reliability in every transaction. Furthermore, this initiative is expected to attract a wider pool of merchants to the platform, driving business growth and expanding the reach of Bybit's services within the market."

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

