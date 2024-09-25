German attacker Thomas Müller officially retires from international football

(MENAFN) Germany's seasoned attacker Thomas Müller has officially announced his retirement from international football. In a farewell YouTube video, the 34-year-old reflected on his long and storied career with the national team. "Fourteen years ago when I started my first international match in the German national team over 14 years ago I would never have dreamed of all this, let alone the great victories and bitter ones," Müller remarked. "After 131 international matches and 45 goals, I say goodbye to the German eagles today."



During his illustrious career, Müller made significant contributions to Germany's success, most notably helping the team secure the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Over his 131 national appearances, he not only scored 45 goals but also provided 41 assists. He also emerged as the top scorer of the 2010 World Cup with five goals, cementing his status as one of the most prolific players in the tournament's history.



Beyond his national team achievements, Müller enjoyed remarkable success with his lifelong club, Bayern Munich. His impressive haul includes two UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cup victories, and an astonishing 12 German Bundesliga trophies.



In response to his retirement announcement, Bayern Munich expressed their admiration and gratitude. "Farewell on the national stage. Congratulations Thomas Müller on a legendary career with the German national team!" the club posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Muller's departure marks the end of an era for German football, with his legacy sure to be remembered for years to come.

