Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Pankaj Jha, who has been revelling in appreciation for his performance in the recently released Season 3 of 'Panchayat', has made a bold statement saying that all the acting institutes in this world are nothing but shops that lure aspiring actors.

The actor, who plays the role of Vidhayak in the superhit streaming show, spoke with Digital Commentary on a podcast. He said,“All the acting institutes are nothing but shops.”

When the show host asked him,“Even NSD”, Pankaj blatantly said,“All of them.”

He continued:“Nobody can acting to anyone. There's nothing like a characterisation. When you're cast in a project, it's because the casting directors or the makers feel that you're close to the character in your personal life.”

Pankaj also slammed the content makers of Hindi cinema. He said,“When you look at Hindi cinema, 95 per cent to 99 per cent seems like it is made for some rehab centre. There's no substance in them, there's no script, no message or no conviction in them.”

“Aap dekh lo na, kis tarah ki filmein banti hai. People, who are not actors by any stretch of imagination, are the stars today,” he said.