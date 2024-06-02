JRF, AUT Sign Social Innovation Aggreement Empowering Aqaba Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Aqaba University of (AUT) and the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) inked a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to empower youth through and social innovation.The MoU, signed by the AUT's President Mohammad Washah and the JRF's Director General Enaam Barrishi, will see both parties holding joint activities and training tailored to youth through a series of interventions addressing technology and 21st Century Skills.The JRF's Youth Innovation Lab has empowered over 1,500 youth across Aqaba through digital innovation skills and active citizenship training supported by Orange Jordan. Offering free digital resources, mainly tools necessary to discover new technologies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM), the lab advocates team-building skills and social innovation utilizing robotics and interactive displays as part of its tools.The JRF's Mobile Technology Station, launched in partnership with the Aqaba Governorate Council, has reached more than 2000 beneficiaries across the Kingdom, offering training in robotics, AI, and renewable energy.The AUT is the first private university established in southern Jordan, with an ambitious vision to advance science and knowledge, aligning with the royal vision of universities as key to national and community development.