Politician murdered throughout election campaign in Mexico

(MENAFN) The escalating wave of violence surrounding Mexico's upcoming reached a grim climax on Wednesday with the assassination of mayoral candidate Alfredo Cabrera in Guerrero state. The tragic incident, captured in a chilling circulated on social media, depicts a gunman fatally shooting Cabrera multiple times during a campaign event, plunging his supporters into chaos and panic.



Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda swiftly denounced the "cowardly" murder, vowing to pursue justice for Cabrera and his grieving family. She emphasized the urgent need for authorities to wield "the full weight of the law" against those responsible for the heinous act. Despite the alleged attacker being killed at the scene, the state prosecutor's office has launched a thorough investigation into the assassination, aiming to unravel the complexities surrounding the incident.



Cabrera's assassination serves as the latest tragic episode in a string of violent acts leading up to Mexico's forthcoming presidential, congressional, and local elections scheduled for June 2. Reports from El Universal underscore the grim reality of political campaigning in Guerrero, revealing that five mayoral candidates and one deputy candidate have been killed amidst the escalating turmoil.



The staggering toll of violence extends beyond Guerrero, with the Mexican government reporting at least 22 murders of local office candidates since September 2023. However, non-governmental organizations paint an even bleaker picture, suggesting a much higher figure of casualties. Integralia, a Mexico City-based consultancy, has documented a distressing pattern of targeted attacks, with nearly 400 politicians and journalists falling victim to violent assaults between September 2023 and April 2024. Among these victims, a chilling statistic reveals that 24 out of 127 candidates for government positions have been ruthlessly killed, underscoring the grave risks faced by those daring to participate in Mexico's democratic process.



As Mexico grapples with the devastating consequences of political violence, Cabrera's assassination serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for decisive action to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and protect the lives of those dedicated to serving their communities.

