SBU Special Forces Destroy 10 Russian Tanks In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) special forces destroyed 10 Russian tanks, five air defense systems and eliminated 239 invaders over the past week.

According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported this on

“Over the past week, SBU special forces, with the help of strike drones and other firepower,

destroyed: 10 tanks, 16 AFVs, 19 artillery systems and MLRS, 5 air defense systems, 167 vehicles, 2 UAVs, 13 communication antennas and 2 automatic surveillance systems,” the report says.

The special forces also destroyed one boat, 81 enemy positions and fortifications, five ammunition depots and eliminated 239 Russian soldiers.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 reached nearly 508,780 troops.