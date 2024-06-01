Woman Injured As Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian shelled the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka in the Kherson region, injuring a 50-year-old local resident.

"A local resident of Velyka Oleksandrivka was as a result of Russian shelling. The occupiers fired at the settlement at about 10 a.m. today. The 50-year-old woman was diagnosed with concussion," the post reads.

The woman was hospitalized for medical care.

As reported, a medical facility was damaged in the Russian shelling of Kherson on Saturday morning.