Three New Medals Raise Kuwait's Tally In W. Asia Athletics To Eight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti won three additional medals on Saturday, the final day of the fifth edition of the West Asia Athletics Championship for men and women, hosted by the city of Basra, southern Iraq.

Today's results raised Kuwait's final tally of medals to eight, including two gold, said Secretary of the Kuwait Athletics Federation Hussein Dashti in statements to KUNA.

Player Issa Al-Zankawi won the medal in the discus throw, Amal Al-Roumi won the silver in the women's 1500-m. race, and Salsabil Al-Sayyar won the bronze in the heptathlon competition.

Ibrahim Al-Dhafiri and Issa Al-Zankawi won two gold medals each, while Ibrahim Al-Fadhli and Amal Al-Roumi won two silver medals.

The remaining four bronze medals were won by Amal Al-Roumi, Aisha Walid, Abdullah Al-Amir, and Salsabil Al-Sayyar.

Kuwait mission to the games is made up of 18 players and eight coaches.

The championship started on May 29 at the Palm Trunk and Al-Faiha stadiums in Basra with 13 teams from western Asian countries taking part. (end)

mmg









MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108284732