Royal Navy Force Rescues Sinking Tourist Boat In Aqaba Gulf

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Royal Naval Force said Saturday it rescued and evacuated a boat that was sinking in the Gulf of Aqaba, but no injuries were reported.Coast Guard patrol, ambulance and public safety boats rushed to the scene immediately after the Naval Operations Center received a report on the accident, evacuating the vessel's crew and preventing it from sinking, it said.The Coast Guard is one of the recently established Royal Navy and Royal Boats units, which carries out search and rescue operations and first aid, enforces maritime laws, and protects the marine environment and tourist and industrial facilities in the Gulf of Aqaba and the Dead Sea.