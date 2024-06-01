'Large' Stock Of Foodstuffs Available In Local Market-JCC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -Representative of the Food Sector at Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Jamal Amro, affirmed availability of a "large" stock of basic foodstuffs sufficient for "long periods, amid a decline in prices and sales, as operations continue.In remarks to "Petra," Amro said: "We have a large strategic stock of basic foodstuffs that citizens need stored in warehouses of companies and merchants, due to the increase in quantities and the decline in sales volume in the local market."Importers and traders have made "great" efforts since the beginning of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and crisis in the Red Sea region to provide a "large" stock of foodstuffs in the local market and maintain continuity of import operations, despite the high costs, especially related to sea freight charges, he pointed out.Additionally, Amro noted Red Sea crisis affected the Kingdom's food imports coming from Thailand, Vietnam and China, while imports from European Union countries and the United States were not affected because they come through Mediterranean ports.Meanwhile, Amro stated that the Kingdom's food imports from India are currently transported directly on small ships from the port of Mundra to Aqaba, which has been reflected in shipping fees.Since the beginning of 2024, Amro pointed out that purchasing power in the local market went down affected by consequences of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, change in the citizens' consumption patterns and weakness of their purchasing power.Amro indicated that last Ramadan season saw the least rate of consumption, compared to previous months.To worsen the situation, Amro noted decline in Jordan's tourism activity and the drop in the number of tourists had a "clear" impact on sales, commercial activity, and demand for foodstuffs and related sectors.Amro hoped that the markets would be active with the return of Jordanian expatriates abroad to spend summer vacation.According to Amro, monitoring by the JJCC showed a decline in average sales at major commercial companies operating in the sector by between 35% and 45%, depending on the nature of the facility.