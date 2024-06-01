SBU Urges Ukrainians To Report Traitors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine called on citizens to report traitors and enemy accomplices.

That's according to the agency's post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"This applies to those who aid the enemy in temporarily occupied territories, spot missile strikes on our cities, tip the enemy on the location of Ukrainian defenders or otherwise support the invaders," the SBU wrote.

The agency noted that the safe way to report suspicious activity is via an official Telegram chatbot STOP Russian War or websites of SBU's regional offices.

"We will immediately get to processing your report. Anonymity is guaranteed," the SBU emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Telegram has resumed the work of official Ukrainian chatbots that help the nation repel Russian aggression after a brief shutdown.