Two Killed, Five Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jun 1 (NNN-NNA) – A Hezbollah member and one civilian were killed, and five others wounded last night, in Israeli on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said, one Hezbollah member was killed and another wounded, in an Israeli attack in the town of Ain Qana, while another Israeli raid, in the town of Adloun, in the Sidon district, killed a woman and wounded four other civilians.

The sources added that, Israeli drones and warplanes carried out 10 raids on multiple areas, within the border region and deep in southern Lebanon, reaching the outskirts of Sidon and Iqlim al-Tuffah cities.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct 8, last year, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, towards Israel, in solidarity with Hamas. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA

