Srinagar Ring Road Construction: NGT Notice To NHAI Over 'Flooding' Of Apple Orchards

The complaint has been filed by Bashir Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Budgam through Advocate Saurabh Sharma &

Advocate Bijay Kumar.

The work on the Srinagar Ring Road project, part of the Prime Minister's Development Project (PMDP) for Jammu & Kashmir, began in 2018 in both Jammu and Kashmir.



Over 590 acres of agricultural land has been acquired for a 62-kilometre road project which would connect Pulwama and Ganderbal districts via Budgam through Pampore, Wathoora, Budgam, Dharmuna and Narbal in western outskirts of summer capital Srinagar.

The Budgam district alone lost 400 acres of farmland acquired for the highway project. More than 500 families of Budgam district got affected due to the project.



Bhat in his plea had submitted that due to the construction of Srinagar Ring Road Passing through his village, the orchids had undated with waterlogging and NHIA failed to address the issue for far.

“The water channel has been blocked in the process of construction of the road,

resultantly, the waterlogging has taken place and flooding has damaged

approximately three acres of the orchard land of the applicant,” Bhat informed court.



In support of his plea, Bhat submitted photographs as a proof to the court.

The applicant also stated that the construction activity is causing dust pollution, which is adversely affecting their orchards spread over approximately 50-60 acres. They said a number of villages of Khanda Suthsoo,

Ganj Bagh, Gowherpora, Wathora Bugam, Lalgam, Lal Gund, Gudsathoo,

Wulnu, Ichgam and Dharmunadue are affected in this process and the

damage is caused to the crops of oats and mustard.



The applicant further informed the court

that during the construction

process, reckless excavation of clay from Karewas, a unique geological

formation in Kashmir has impacted the ecology.



Taking notice of the application, the NGT issued notice to the respondents for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing . The next date of hearing has been listed

on 11 September 2024.



