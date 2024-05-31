DE&I Perspectives: Asian American, Native Hawaiian, And Pacific Islanders ERG

MENAFN - 3BL) ERGs Unplugged is our internal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) podcast, where we take a deeper dive into the power of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). In our second episode, we chatted with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) ERG members Joanne Ruan, Dominic Augustine, and Sara-Grace Chan in celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month.

The AANHPI ERG is committed to a culture of belonging, nurturing leadership potential, and championing diversity and inclusivity within the organization. In their discussion, our panelists share unique stories and perspectives on their experience with the group with DE&I Manager Jesenia Gonzalez.

To learn more about our commitment to DE&I visit: Maximus/DEI