Equator 20 Electric Cooking Range 4 Ceramic Burner CONVECTION OVEN+AIR FRYER SS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator 24" Electric Cooking Range 4 Ceramic Burner CONVECTION OVEN+AIR FRYER SS

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the ECR 244 24” freestanding, electric cooking range in stainless steel with a convection oven.

Designed to fit any kitchen space, this versatile freestanding electric cooking range and convection oven can be placed anywhere. Four burners provide dynamic cooking options form home chefs while reducing concerns about mess.

The compact ceramic cooktop makes cleanup easy, and the built-in splash back keeps splatter contained to the range area, protecting nearby walls and cabinets. Cooking is also safer with the benefit of a hot surface indicator light, which lets anyone near the range know when burners are still hot, even after the range has been turned off.

The stainless-steel convection oven features two wire racks for baking multiple dishes at a time from casseroles and pizzas to brownies and birthday cakes. Heating elements at both the top and bottom of the oven ensures even cooking and temperature distribution to maintain consistent baking results. For more meal options, the grill functionality lets consumers add grilling flavor to their favorite meat and vegetable dishes.

The convenient and bright oven light lets home chefs check in on dishes without opening the oven door. After cooking, the handy drawer allows cookware and bakeware storage under the oven to save cabinet space in the kitchen.

Expand cooking and baking capacity with the ECR 244 24” freestanding, electric cooking range and convection oven in stainless steel. Purchase directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit .



Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+18009351955 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram